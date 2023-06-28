Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, NTR stock has gone up by 0.73%, with a monthly gain of 4.84% and a quarterly plunge of -18.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.99% for Nutrien Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.20% for NTR’s stock, with a -21.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) Right Now?

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.94. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) is $77.16, which is $19.07 above the current market price. The public float for NTR is 491.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NTR on June 28, 2023 was 2.72M shares.

NTR) stock’s latest price update

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR)’s stock price has decreased by -0.92 compared to its previous closing price of 59.65. However, the company has seen a 0.73% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/09/22 that Europe’s Natural-Gas Problem Feeds North America’s Fertilizer Boom. How Long Will It Last?

Analysts’ Opinion of NTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTR stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for NTR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for NTR in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $49 based on the research report published on May 17th of the current year 2023.

NTR Trading at -5.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares surge +5.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTR rose by +0.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.99. In addition, Nutrien Ltd. saw -19.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.35 for the present operating margin

+38.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nutrien Ltd. stands at +20.22. The total capital return value is set at 27.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.75. Equity return is now at value 26.50, with 12.40 for asset returns.

Based on Nutrien Ltd. (NTR), the company’s capital structure generated 46.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.60. Total debt to assets is 21.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.