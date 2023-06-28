Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.09x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.09. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) by analysts is $4.93, which is $1.29 above the current market price. The public float for NAT is 203.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.04% of that float. On June 28, 2023, the average trading volume of NAT was 2.63M shares.

NAT) stock’s latest price update

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT)'s stock price has plunge by -1.14relation to previous closing price of 3.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.71% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/15/23 that Rusty Old Oil Tankers Fetch Big Bucks

NAT’s Market Performance

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) has seen a -7.71% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -8.92% decline in the past month and a -11.03% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.63% for NAT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.04% for NAT’s stock, with a 0.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NAT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for NAT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NAT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $4 based on the research report published on September 06th of the previous year 2022.

NAT Trading at -4.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares sank -3.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAT fell by -7.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.65. In addition, Nordic American Tankers Limited saw 13.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.43 for the present operating margin

+32.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nordic American Tankers Limited stands at +8.94. The total capital return value is set at 4.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.84.

Based on Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT), the company’s capital structure generated 56.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.17. Total debt to assets is 34.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.

Conclusion

To sum up, Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.