NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTP) has jumped by 12.62 compared to previous close of 1.03. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTP) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NXTP is 2.09. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The public float for NXTP is 4.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.81% of that float. On June 28, 2023, NXTP’s average trading volume was 116.30K shares.

NXTP’s Market Performance

The stock of NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP) has seen a -5.69% decrease in the past week, with a 2.65% rise in the past month, and a 6.42% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.19% for NXTP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.76% for NXTP’s stock, with a -54.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NXTP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NXTP stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for NXTP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NXTP in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $3 based on the research report published on August 20th of the previous year 2021.

NXTP Trading at -7.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXTP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.11%, as shares surge +2.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXTP fell by -5.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1195. In addition, NextPlay Technologies Inc. saw -49.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NXTP starting from Sikora Timothy James, who sale 22,000 shares at the price of $0.15 back on Dec 14. After this action, Sikora Timothy James now owns 6,000 shares of NextPlay Technologies Inc., valued at $3,300 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NXTP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-290.38 for the present operating margin

-74.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for NextPlay Technologies Inc. stands at -462.89. The total capital return value is set at -45.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -86.57. Equity return is now at value -74.20, with -36.60 for asset returns.

Based on NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP), the company’s capital structure generated 20.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.02. Total debt to assets is 13.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.