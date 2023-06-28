NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) has plunged by -6.33 when compared to previous closing price of 0.98, but the company has seen a -14.99% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for NURO is also noteworthy at 2.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NURO is $50.00, The public float for NURO is 7.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.31% of that float. The average trading volume of NURO on June 28, 2023 was 94.07K shares.

NURO’s Market Performance

The stock of NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO) has seen a -14.99% decrease in the past week, with a -10.86% drop in the past month, and a -36.24% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.83% for NURO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.23% for NURO’s stock, with a -45.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NURO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NURO stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for NURO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NURO in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $3 based on the research report published on October 20th of the previous year 2017.

NURO Trading at -18.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NURO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.27%, as shares sank -10.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NURO fell by -14.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0059. In addition, NeuroMetrix Inc. saw -38.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NURO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-57.43 for the present operating margin

+69.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for NeuroMetrix Inc. stands at -53.50. The total capital return value is set at -19.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.76. Equity return is now at value -22.20, with -20.60 for asset returns.

Based on NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.88. Total debt to assets is 1.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.88.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 21.79.

Conclusion

In summary, NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.