Navigating the Volatility of PDC Energy Inc.’s (PDCE) Stock

In the past week, PDCE stock has gone down by -0.32%, with a monthly decline of -2.01% and a quarterly surge of 12.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.93% for PDC Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.82% for PDCE’s stock, with a 4.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) Right Now?

PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.50. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) is $86.50, which is $15.24 above the current market price. The public float for PDCE is 86.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PDCE on June 28, 2023 was 1.42M shares.

PDCE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) has decreased by -0.33 when compared to last closing price of 69.44.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/22/23 that Chevron Bets on Colorado Oil With PDC Energy Deal

PDCE Trading at 2.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PDCE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares sank -1.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PDCE fell by -0.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.44. In addition, PDC Energy Inc. saw 9.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PDCE starting from Meyers R Scott, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $70.94 back on Jun 15. After this action, Meyers R Scott now owns 157,410 shares of PDC Energy Inc., valued at $177,350 using the latest closing price.

BROOKMAN BARTON R JR, the President and CEO of PDC Energy Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $68.71 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that BROOKMAN BARTON R JR is holding 544,070 shares at $137,420 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PDCE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+62.13 for the present operating margin

+65.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for PDC Energy Inc. stands at +41.26. The total capital return value is set at 58.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 38.67. Equity return is now at value 56.90, with 27.60 for asset returns.

Based on PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE), the company’s capital structure generated 34.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.48. Total debt to assets is 16.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.

Conclusion

To put it simply, PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.