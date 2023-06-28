NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NAAS is 1.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NAAS is $14.50, The public float for NAAS is 58.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NAAS on June 28, 2023 was 566.97K shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

NAAS) stock’s latest price update

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: NAAS)’s stock price has dropped by -8.51 in relation to previous closing price of 5.17. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -22.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NAAS’s Market Performance

NAAS’s stock has fallen by -22.96% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -32.43% and a quarterly drop of -16.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.82% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.17% for NaaS Technology Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -27.30% for NAAS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -17.87% for the last 200 days.

NAAS Trading at -35.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.82%, as shares sank -33.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAAS fell by -22.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.38. In addition, NaaS Technology Inc. saw 21.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NAAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2658.87 for the present operating margin

+6.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for NaaS Technology Inc. stands at -6073.83.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.84.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.