Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) has seen a 30.71% increase in the past week, with a 31.94% gain in the past month, and a 18.38% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.05% for MPAA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 39.17% for MPAA stock, with a simple moving average of -24.14% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.32.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) is $12.00, which is $3.6 above the current market price. The public float for MPAA is 18.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.45% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MPAA on June 28, 2023 was 352.78K shares.

MPAA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA) has increased by 19.38 when compared to last closing price of 7.04. Despite this, the company has experienced a 30.71% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MPAA Trading at 51.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.67%, as shares surge +40.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +62.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPAA rose by +30.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.16. In addition, Motorcar Parts of America Inc. saw -29.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MPAA starting from BISON CAPITAL PARTNERS VI-A, L, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $7.00 back on Jun 23. After this action, BISON CAPITAL PARTNERS VI-A, L now owns 50,000 shares of Motorcar Parts of America Inc., valued at $350,000 using the latest closing price.

Trussler Douglas B, the Director of Motorcar Parts of America Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $7.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that Trussler Douglas B is holding 50,000 shares at $350,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MPAA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.20 for the present operating margin

+17.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Motorcar Parts of America Inc. stands at -0.62. Equity return is now at value -1.30, with -0.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.