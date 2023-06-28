Marriott International Inc. (MAR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MAR is 1.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 15 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MAR is $188.94, which is $11.27 above the current price. The public float for MAR is 256.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MAR on June 28, 2023 was 1.70M shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

MAR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) has increased by 3.38 when compared to last closing price of 171.51. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.03% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/21/23 that Hotel Guests Sue Marriott Over Los Angeles Fee

MAR’s Market Performance

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) has experienced a 2.03% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.29% rise in the past month, and a 13.24% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.13% for MAR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.88% for MAR’s stock, with a 8.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAR stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for MAR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MAR in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $204 based on the research report published on May 03rd of the current year 2023.

MAR Trading at 1.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares surge +3.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAR rose by +2.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $176.04. In addition, Marriott International Inc. saw 19.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAR starting from HIPPEAU ERIC, who sale 4,300 shares at the price of $174.39 back on Jun 22. After this action, HIPPEAU ERIC now owns 4,072 shares of Marriott International Inc., valued at $749,877 using the latest closing price.

Roe Peggy Fang, the EVP & Chf. Customer Officer of Marriott International Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $181.13 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Roe Peggy Fang is holding 17,885 shares at $271,688 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.72 for the present operating margin

+21.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marriott International Inc. stands at +11.35. The total capital return value is set at 28.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.66. Equity return is now at value 309.10, with 11.10 for asset returns.

Based on Marriott International Inc. (MAR), the company’s capital structure generated 1,972.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.17. Total debt to assets is 45.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,833.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Marriott International Inc. (MAR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.