Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: MMP) has surged by 1.14 when compared to previous closing price of 60.36, but the company has seen a 2.07% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/16/23 that Magellan Midstream Holders Face Big Tax Hit From Oneok Deal

Is It Worth Investing in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: MMP) Right Now?

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: MMP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.90.

The public float for MMP is 200.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MMP on June 28, 2023 was 1.56M shares.

MMP’s Market Performance

MMP’s stock has seen a 2.07% increase for the week, with a -0.18% drop in the past month and a 15.45% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.69% for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.01% for MMP stock, with a simple moving average of 14.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MMP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MMP stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for MMP by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MMP in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $64 based on the research report published on May 18th of the current year 2023.

MMP Trading at 3.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares surge +0.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMP rose by +2.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.45. In addition, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. saw 21.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMP starting from MONTAGUE JAMES R, who sale 2,892 shares at the price of $53.43 back on Nov 15. After this action, MONTAGUE JAMES R now owns 25,095 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P., valued at $154,524 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMP

Equity return is now at value 66.60, with 14.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.