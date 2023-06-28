Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is -0.74.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) is $340.82, which is $127.29 above the current market price. The public float for MDGL is 13.56M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.71% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MDGL on June 28, 2023 was 340.63K shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

MDGL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MDGL) has dropped by -13.32 compared to previous close of 235.22. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -16.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 12/19/22 that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock More Than Doubles on ‘NASH’ Breakthrough

MDGL’s Market Performance

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) has experienced a -16.94% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -27.60% drop in the past month, and a -14.45% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.28% for MDGL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.84% for MDGL’s stock, with a 1.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDGL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDGL stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for MDGL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MDGL in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $250 based on the research report published on December 20th of the previous year 2022.

MDGL Trading at -27.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.91%, as shares sank -28.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDGL fell by -16.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +207.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $256.80. In addition, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -29.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDGL starting from Waltermire Robert E., who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $274.42 back on Mar 01. After this action, Waltermire Robert E. now owns 5,667 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $1,372,081 using the latest closing price.

Waltermire Robert E., the Senior VP, Chief Pharma Dev. of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $272.07 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Waltermire Robert E. is holding 5,667 shares at $1,360,357 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDGL

The total capital return value is set at -132.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -133.29. Equity return is now at value -285.00, with -117.60 for asset returns.

Based on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL), the company’s capital structure generated 25.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.18. Total debt to assets is 13.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.93.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.12.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.