Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.69 compared to its previous closing price of 14.49. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/06/23 that Levi Strauss Stock Is Falling. Earnings Slipped From a Year Ago.

Is It Worth Investing in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) is 12.01x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LEVI is 1.19. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) is $18.36, which is $3.96 above the current market price. The public float for LEVI is 93.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.08% of that float. On June 28, 2023, LEVI’s average trading volume was 2.55M shares.

LEVI’s Market Performance

LEVI stock saw an increase of -2.15% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 10.61% and a quarterly increase of -12.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.54% for Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.39% for LEVI’s stock, with a -7.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEVI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for LEVI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LEVI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $17 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

LEVI Trading at 3.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares surge +8.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEVI fell by -2.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.31. In addition, Levi Strauss & Co. saw -5.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEVI starting from JAFFE SETH, who sale 2,938 shares at the price of $13.45 back on May 31. After this action, JAFFE SETH now owns 173,732 shares of Levi Strauss & Co., valued at $39,516 using the latest closing price.

Stirling Lisa, the Global Controller of Levi Strauss & Co., sale 5,017 shares at $18.04 during a trade that took place back on Jan 31, which means that Stirling Lisa is holding 28,485 shares at $90,507 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.88 for the present operating margin

+57.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Levi Strauss & Co. stands at +9.22. The total capital return value is set at 16.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.37. Equity return is now at value 26.30, with 8.30 for asset returns.

Based on Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI), the company’s capital structure generated 109.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.34. Total debt to assets is 34.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 96.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.79 and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.