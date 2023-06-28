Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.19. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) by analysts is $36.00, The public float for LEJU is 1.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.51% of that float. On June 28, 2023, the average trading volume of LEJU was 568.45K shares.

LEJU) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) has decreased by -10.06 when compared to last closing price of 3.38.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -21.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LEJU’s Market Performance

Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) has seen a -21.04% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 67.96% gain in the past month and a 181.51% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 24.63% for LEJU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 21.64% for LEJU’s stock, with a simple moving average of 83.16% for the last 200 days.

LEJU Trading at 34.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEJU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.86%, as shares surge +83.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +153.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEJU fell by -21.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.57. In addition, Leju Holdings Limited saw 128.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LEJU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30.86 for the present operating margin

+91.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Leju Holdings Limited stands at -26.13. Equity return is now at value -65.20, with -23.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To sum up, Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.