Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) has jumped by 2.43 compared to previous close of 21.37. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/19/21 that Zoom Video, Five9, Exxon, IBM: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is 509.07x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KRG is 1.37. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) is $24.73, which is $2.78 above the current market price. The public float for KRG is 217.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.26% of that float. On June 28, 2023, KRG’s average trading volume was 1.42M shares.

KRG’s Market Performance

The stock of Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) has seen a 3.89% increase in the past week, with a 13.01% rise in the past month, and a 12.43% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.56% for KRG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.12% for KRG’s stock, with a 6.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRG stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for KRG by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for KRG in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $20 based on the research report published on May 24th of the current year 2023.

KRG Trading at 6.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares surge +12.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRG rose by +3.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.75. In addition, Kite Realty Group Trust saw 3.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRG starting from WURTZEBACH CHARLES H, who sale 255 shares at the price of $21.11 back on Jun 15. After this action, WURTZEBACH CHARLES H now owns 61,737 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust, valued at $5,383 using the latest closing price.

Grimes Steven P, the Director of Kite Realty Group Trust, sale 12,946 shares at $22.35 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Grimes Steven P is holding 778,506 shares at $289,343 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.10 for the present operating margin

+15.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kite Realty Group Trust stands at -1.56. The total capital return value is set at 0.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.18. Equity return is now at value 0.30, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG), the company’s capital structure generated 86.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.44. Total debt to assets is 44.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.