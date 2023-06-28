KBR Inc. (KBR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of KBR Inc. (NYSE: KBR) has jumped by 1.63 compared to previous close of 63.18. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in KBR Inc. (NYSE: KBR) Right Now?

KBR Inc. (NYSE: KBR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KBR is 1.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for KBR is $70.64, which is $6.43 above the current price. The public float for KBR is 134.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KBR on June 28, 2023 was 1.35M shares.

KBR’s Market Performance

KBR’s stock has seen a -1.06% decrease for the week, with a 11.03% rise in the past month and a 21.52% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.73% for KBR Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.37% for KBR’s stock, with a 20.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KBR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for KBR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KBR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $65 based on the research report published on December 02nd of the previous year 2022.

KBR Trading at 7.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares surge +10.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KBR fell by -1.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.01. In addition, KBR Inc. saw 21.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KBR starting from Myles Jennifer, who sale 480 shares at the price of $65.32 back on Jun 20. After this action, Myles Jennifer now owns 14,520 shares of KBR Inc., valued at $31,354 using the latest closing price.

Bradie Stuart, the President and CEO of KBR Inc., sale 119,889 shares at $61.21 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that Bradie Stuart is holding 669,639 shares at $7,338,118 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.22 for the present operating margin

+12.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for KBR Inc. stands at +2.88. The total capital return value is set at 11.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.46. Equity return is now at value 21.60, with 6.30 for asset returns.

Based on KBR Inc. (KBR), the company’s capital structure generated 122.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.01. Total debt to assets is 35.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 96.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.57 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, KBR Inc. (KBR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.