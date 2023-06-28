Intuit Inc. (INTU) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) is above average at 58.01x. The 36-month beta value for INTU is also noteworthy at 1.18.

The public float for INTU is 272.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.24% of that float. The average trading volume of INTU on June 28, 2023 was 1.77M shares.

INTU) stock’s latest price update

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.76 in relation to its previous close of 459.03. However, the company has experienced a 1.11% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/04/23 that TurboTax Paying $141 Million to Taxpayers Who Could Have Filed for Free

INTU’s Market Performance

Intuit Inc. (INTU) has seen a 1.11% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 8.87% gain in the past month and a 8.64% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.04% for INTU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.31% for INTU’s stock, with a 9.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INTU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INTU stocks, with Atlantic Equities repeating the rating for INTU by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for INTU in the upcoming period, according to Atlantic Equities is $530 based on the research report published on April 24th of the current year 2023.

INTU Trading at 4.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares surge +12.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTU rose by +1.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $443.50. In addition, Intuit Inc. saw 17.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INTU starting from Clatterbuck Michelle M, who sale 706 shares at the price of $418.40 back on May 25. After this action, Clatterbuck Michelle M now owns 1,350 shares of Intuit Inc., valued at $295,390 using the latest closing price.

Chriss James Alexander, the EVP, SBSEG of Intuit Inc., sale 563 shares at $418.40 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Chriss James Alexander is holding 409 shares at $235,559 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.70 for the present operating margin

+77.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intuit Inc. stands at +16.23. The total capital return value is set at 14.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.58. Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 8.10 for asset returns.

Based on Intuit Inc. (INTU), the company’s capital structure generated 45.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.44. Total debt to assets is 27.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

In summary, Intuit Inc. (INTU) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.