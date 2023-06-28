inTEST Corporation (INTT): A Technical Analysis

inTEST Corporation (AMEX: INTT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.98. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for inTEST Corporation (INTT) is $27.00, which is $0.76 above the current market price. The public float for INTT is 10.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of INTT on June 28, 2023 was 267.28K shares.

INTT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of inTEST Corporation (AMEX: INTT) has increased by 9.52 when compared to last closing price of 24.57.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

INTT’s Market Performance

inTEST Corporation (INTT) has seen a 6.15% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 27.60% gain in the past month and a 31.91% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.80% for INTT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.08% for INTT’s stock, with a 84.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INTT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INTT stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for INTT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for INTT in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $20 based on the research report published on November 21st of the previous year 2022.

INTT Trading at 21.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.94%, as shares surge +22.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTT rose by +6.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +220.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.48. In addition, inTEST Corporation saw 161.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INTT starting from DEWS JOSEPH W IV, who sale 11,250 shares at the price of $26.23 back on Jun 12. After this action, DEWS JOSEPH W IV now owns 85,350 shares of inTEST Corporation, valued at $295,088 using the latest closing price.

Nolen Scott Eric, the Division Pres-Process Tech of inTEST Corporation, sale 7,597 shares at $21.14 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Nolen Scott Eric is holding 23,249 shares at $160,616 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INTT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.18 for the present operating margin

+45.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for inTEST Corporation stands at +7.24. The total capital return value is set at 12.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.73. Equity return is now at value 17.00, with 9.80 for asset returns.

Based on inTEST Corporation (INTT), the company’s capital structure generated 34.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.72. Total debt to assets is 19.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.19 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.

Conclusion

To put it simply, inTEST Corporation (INTT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.