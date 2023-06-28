indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI)’s stock price has increased by 3.44 compared to its previous closing price of 9.01. However, the company has seen a 1.19% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.81.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) is $15.67, which is $6.35 above the current market price. The public float for INDI is 80.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.04% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of INDI on June 28, 2023 was 2.08M shares.

INDI’s Market Performance

INDI stock saw an increase of 1.19% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.53% and a quarterly increase of -9.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.69% for indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.66% for INDI’s stock, with a 11.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INDI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INDI stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for INDI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INDI in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $13 based on the research report published on February 14th of the current year 2023.

INDI Trading at 4.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.33%, as shares sank -1.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INDI rose by +1.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.67. In addition, indie Semiconductor Inc. saw 59.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INDI starting from Parekh Sonalee Elizabeth, who sale 19,000 shares at the price of $10.61 back on Jun 14. After this action, Parekh Sonalee Elizabeth now owns 31,000 shares of indie Semiconductor Inc., valued at $201,590 using the latest closing price.

McClymont Donald, the Chief Executive Officer of indie Semiconductor Inc., sale 100,000 shares at $10.49 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that McClymont Donald is holding 21,602 shares at $1,049,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INDI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-107.52 for the present operating margin

+45.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for indie Semiconductor Inc. stands at -39.17. The total capital return value is set at -29.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.39. Equity return is now at value -39.20, with -22.40 for asset returns.

Based on indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI), the company’s capital structure generated 59.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.18. Total debt to assets is 30.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.85.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.