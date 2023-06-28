HUYA Inc. (HUYA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 0.77.

The public float for HUYA is 86.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.28% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HUYA on June 28, 2023 was 1.33M shares.

HUYA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) has increased by 2.78 when compared to last closing price of 3.60. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.33% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HUYA’s Market Performance

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) has seen a -1.33% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 16.72% gain in the past month and a 9.14% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.00% for HUYA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.87% for HUYA’s stock, with a 7.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HUYA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for HUYA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HUYA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $3 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2023.

HUYA Trading at 13.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.33%, as shares surge +12.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUYA fell by -1.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.42. In addition, HUYA Inc. saw -6.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HUYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.47 for the present operating margin

+6.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for HUYA Inc. stands at -5.28. Equity return is now at value -4.00, with -3.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.75.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, HUYA Inc. (HUYA) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.