Huntsman Corporation (HUN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HUN is 1.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HUN is $28.50, which is $2.69 above the current price. The public float for HUN is 179.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HUN on June 28, 2023 was 2.00M shares.

HUN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) has surged by 1.09 when compared to previous closing price of 25.73, but the company has seen a 3.58% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HUN’s Market Performance

HUN’s stock has risen by 3.58% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.89% and a quarterly drop of -3.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.61% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.90% for Huntsman Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.84% for HUN’s stock, with a -5.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HUN stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for HUN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HUN in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $27 based on the research report published on June 14th of the current year 2023.

HUN Trading at 0.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares surge +3.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUN rose by +3.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.34. In addition, Huntsman Corporation saw -5.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HUN starting from STRYKER DAVID M, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $24.50 back on Jun 02. After this action, STRYKER DAVID M now owns 385,502 shares of Huntsman Corporation, valued at $61,250 using the latest closing price.

STRYKER DAVID M, the Exec VP, GC and Sec of Huntsman Corporation, purchase 10,000 shares at $29.90 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that STRYKER DAVID M is holding 341,614 shares at $298,995 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.85 for the present operating margin

+19.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Huntsman Corporation stands at +5.58. The total capital return value is set at 11.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.52.

Based on Huntsman Corporation (HUN), the company’s capital structure generated 58.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.95. Total debt to assets is 25.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Huntsman Corporation (HUN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.