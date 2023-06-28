Hesai Group (HSAI) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HSAI is $186.97, which is $18.33 above the current market price. The public float for HSAI is 72.60M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.34% of that float. The average trading volume for HSAI on June 28, 2023 was 296.77K shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

HSAI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Hesai Group (NASDAQ: HSAI) has increased by 7.95 when compared to last closing price of 10.19.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HSAI’s Market Performance

HSAI’s stock has risen by 15.30% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 37.84% and a quarterly drop of -27.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.91% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.78% for Hesai Group The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.49% for HSAI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -15.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HSAI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HSAI stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for HSAI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HSAI in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $31 based on the research report published on March 13th of the current year 2023.

HSAI Trading at 16.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.91%, as shares surge +37.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSAI rose by +15.30%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.59. In addition, Hesai Group saw -47.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HSAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.35 for the present operating margin

+39.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hesai Group stands at -25.01. The total capital return value is set at -11.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.07.

Based on Hesai Group (HSAI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.90.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.28.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hesai Group (HSAI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.