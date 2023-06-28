Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (GIFI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (NASDAQ: GIFI) is above average at 20.62x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.60.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (GIFI) is $4.00, which is $1.01 above the current market price. The public float for GIFI is 15.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.52% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GIFI on June 28, 2023 was 42.35K shares.

GIFI) stock’s latest price update

Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (NASDAQ: GIFI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -6.27 in relation to its previous close of 3.19. However, the company has experienced a -6.85% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GIFI’s Market Performance

GIFI’s stock has fallen by -6.85% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.00% and a quarterly drop of -28.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.43% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.77% for Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.42% for GIFI stock, with a simple moving average of -29.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GIFI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GIFI stocks, with Howard Weil repeating the rating for GIFI by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for GIFI in the upcoming period, according to Howard Weil is $26 based on the research report published on March 31st of the previous year 2014.

GIFI Trading at -11.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GIFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.43%, as shares sank -6.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GIFI fell by -6.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.22. In addition, Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. saw -41.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GIFI starting from CHILES WILLIAM E, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $3.96 back on Aug 22. After this action, CHILES WILLIAM E now owns 26,154 shares of Gulf Island Fabrication Inc., valued at $19,800 using the latest closing price.

Burns Murray W., the Director of Gulf Island Fabrication Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $3.81 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that Burns Murray W. is holding 30,280 shares at $7,620 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GIFI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.12 for the present operating margin

+7.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. stands at -2.36. Equity return is now at value 2.30, with 1.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.83.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (GIFI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.