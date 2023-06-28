Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) has increased by 7.78 when compared to last closing price of 69.52.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/03/21 that Alibaba, MongoDB, PagerDuty, Yext: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GWRE is 1.22. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) is $84.77, which is $9.15 above the current market price. The public float for GWRE is 80.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.86% of that float. On June 28, 2023, GWRE’s average trading volume was 714.53K shares.

GWRE’s Market Performance

GWRE’s stock has seen a 5.56% increase for the week, with a -5.78% drop in the past month and a -2.03% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.23% for Guidewire Software Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.59% for GWRE’s stock, with a 8.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GWRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GWRE stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for GWRE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GWRE in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $85 based on the research report published on June 27th of the current year 2023.

GWRE Trading at -1.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GWRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, as shares sank -7.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GWRE rose by +5.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.44. In addition, Guidewire Software Inc. saw 19.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GWRE starting from Hung Priscilla, who sale 2,513 shares at the price of $70.18 back on Jun 21. After this action, Hung Priscilla now owns 49,641 shares of Guidewire Software Inc., valued at $176,362 using the latest closing price.

King James Winston, the Chief Admin Officer, Gen Couns of Guidewire Software Inc., sale 1,915 shares at $70.18 during a trade that took place back on Jun 21, which means that King James Winston is holding 32,776 shares at $134,395 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GWRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.17 for the present operating margin

+43.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Guidewire Software Inc. stands at -22.20. The total capital return value is set at -9.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.21. Equity return is now at value -12.30, with -7.60 for asset returns.

Based on Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE), the company’s capital structure generated 32.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.68. Total debt to assets is 20.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.64.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.