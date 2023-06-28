GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

GT Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP)’s stock price has decreased by -7.29 compared to its previous closing price of 0.31. However, the company has seen a -14.71% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in GT Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GTBP is 0.98. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) is $3.50, which is $3.21 above the current market price. The public float for GTBP is 27.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.48% of that float. On June 28, 2023, GTBP’s average trading volume was 440.23K shares.

GTBP’s Market Performance

GTBP’s stock has seen a -14.71% decrease for the week, with a 3.57% rise in the past month and a -50.01% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 24.64% for GT Biopharma Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.29% for GTBP’s stock, with a -71.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTBP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTBP stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for GTBP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GTBP in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $25 based on the research report published on May 24th of the previous year 2021.

GTBP Trading at -11.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.27%, as shares surge +0.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTBP fell by -14.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3096. In addition, GT Biopharma Inc. saw -67.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTBP starting from Breen Michael Martin, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $0.50 back on Apr 11. After this action, Breen Michael Martin now owns 656,218 shares of GT Biopharma Inc., valued at $25,000 using the latest closing price.

Ohri Manu, the CFO & Secretary of GT Biopharma Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $0.50 during a trade that took place back on Apr 06, which means that Ohri Manu is holding 50,000 shares at $25,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTBP

Equity return is now at value -111.60, with -76.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.35.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.