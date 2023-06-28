compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.66. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) is $0.60, The public float for GROM is 8.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GROM on June 28, 2023 was 576.30K shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

GROM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) has dropped by -10.75 compared to previous close of 0.37. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -10.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GROM’s Market Performance

GROM’s stock has fallen by -10.32% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.14% and a quarterly drop of -50.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.51% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.59% for Grom Social Enterprises Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.22% for GROM’s stock, with a -90.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GROM Trading at -26.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GROM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.51%, as shares sank -2.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GROM fell by -10.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3959. In addition, Grom Social Enterprises Inc. saw -78.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GROM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-135.08 for the present operating margin

+26.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grom Social Enterprises Inc. stands at -300.98. Equity return is now at value -78.60, with -54.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.92.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.