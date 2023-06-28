Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) has dropped by -16.32 compared to previous close of 1.93. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -21.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for GNLN is also noteworthy at 2.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GNLN is $13.75, The public float for GNLN is 1.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.38% of that float. The average trading volume of GNLN on June 28, 2023 was 34.46K shares.

GNLN’s Market Performance

The stock of Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) has seen a -21.42% decrease in the past week, with a -48.86% drop in the past month, and a -53.19% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.36% for GNLN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -35.89% for GNLN’s stock, with a -74.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNLN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNLN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for GNLN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GNLN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $6.30 based on the research report published on October 01st of the previous year 2021.

GNLN Trading at -43.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.75%, as shares sank -48.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNLN fell by -21.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.4420. In addition, Greenlane Holdings Inc. saw -43.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNLN starting from Snyder Craig A., who purchase 1,200 shares at the price of $0.32 back on May 22. After this action, Snyder Craig A. now owns 14,243 shares of Greenlane Holdings Inc., valued at $384 using the latest closing price.

UTTZ JEFFREY J, the Director of Greenlane Holdings Inc., sale 1,800 shares at $0.45 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that UTTZ JEFFREY J is holding 3,137 shares at $810 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNLN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.12 for the present operating margin

-11.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Greenlane Holdings Inc. stands at -84.44. Equity return is now at value -98.60, with -62.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.15.

Conclusion

In summary, Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.