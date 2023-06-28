Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.79 in relation to its previous close of 20.14. However, the company has experienced a -6.06% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/16/22 that Natural Gas Rockets. Winter’s Squeeze on Your Heating Bill.

Is It Worth Investing in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) Right Now?

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.69.

The public float for GLNG is 91.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GLNG on June 28, 2023 was 946.71K shares.

GLNG’s Market Performance

The stock of Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) has seen a -6.06% decrease in the past week, with a -8.22% drop in the past month, and a -4.45% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.71% for GLNG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.05% for GLNG’s stock, with a -14.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLNG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for GLNG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GLNG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $29 based on the research report published on September 29th of the previous year 2022.

GLNG Trading at -7.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares sank -10.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLNG fell by -6.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.38. In addition, Golar LNG Limited saw -12.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GLNG

Equity return is now at value 14.50, with 8.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.