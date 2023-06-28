GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) has surged by 4.96 when compared to previous closing price of 59.86, but the company has seen a 1.58% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/19/23 that GlobalFoundries Files Trade-Secrets Lawsuit Against IBM

Is It Worth Investing in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) Right Now?

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 23.15x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) by analysts is $72.19, which is $9.46 above the current market price. The public float for GFS is 538.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.80% of that float. On June 28, 2023, the average trading volume of GFS was 1.41M shares.

GFS’s Market Performance

GFS’s stock has seen a 1.58% increase for the week, with a 11.38% rise in the past month and a -7.33% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.54% for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.61% for GFS’s stock, with a 4.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GFS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GFS stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for GFS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GFS in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $72 based on the research report published on May 10th of the current year 2023.

GFS Trading at 6.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.51%, as shares surge +4.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFS rose by +1.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.20. In addition, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. saw 16.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GFS

Equity return is now at value 16.10, with 8.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.