Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.01. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) is $5.50, which is $0.49 above the current market price. The public float for GNW is 470.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GNW on June 28, 2023 was 3.79M shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

GNW) stock’s latest price update

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW)’s stock price has increased by 2.24 compared to its previous closing price of 4.90. However, the company has seen a -1.76% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GNW’s Market Performance

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) has experienced a -1.76% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.48% drop in the past month, and a 0.80% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.47% for GNW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.88% for GNW stock, with a simple moving average of -2.16% for the last 200 days.

GNW Trading at -9.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.88%, as shares sank -11.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNW fell by -1.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.35. In addition, Genworth Financial Inc. saw -5.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNW starting from McInerney Thomas J, who sale 125,000 shares at the price of $5.52 back on May 22. After this action, McInerney Thomas J now owns 4,649,974 shares of Genworth Financial Inc., valued at $690,500 using the latest closing price.

Gupta Rohit, the President & CEO, Enact of Genworth Financial Inc., sale 90,691 shares at $6.25 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Gupta Rohit is holding 258,579 shares at $567,127 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.47 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Genworth Financial Inc. stands at +8.11. The total capital return value is set at 5.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.19. Equity return is now at value 5.80, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW), the company’s capital structure generated 16.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.27. Total debt to assets is 2.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.