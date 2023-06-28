Genpact Limited (G) Stock Experiences -1.42% Monthly Change

The stock of Genpact Limited (G) has gone down by -4.78% for the week, with a -1.42% drop in the past month and a -18.72% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.95% for G. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.27% for G’s stock, with a -16.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) Right Now?

Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for G is 1.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for G is $47.40, which is $10.7 above the current price. The public float for G is 169.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of G on June 28, 2023 was 1.44M shares.

G) stock’s latest price update

Genpact Limited (NYSE: G)’s stock price has increased by 0.93 compared to its previous closing price of 36.52. However, the company has seen a -4.78% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of G

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for G stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for G by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for G in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $50 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

G Trading at -7.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought G to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares sank -2.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, G fell by -4.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.68. In addition, Genpact Limited saw -20.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at G starting from Mehta Piyush, who sale 29,491 shares at the price of $37.18 back on Jun 02. After this action, Mehta Piyush now owns 106,212 shares of Genpact Limited, valued at $1,096,469 using the latest closing price.

Mehta Piyush, the Senior Vice President and CHRO of Genpact Limited, sale 41,062 shares at $37.02 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Mehta Piyush is holding 135,703 shares at $1,519,922 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for G

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.86 for the present operating margin

+34.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genpact Limited stands at +8.09. The total capital return value is set at 15.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.53. Equity return is now at value 20.10, with 8.00 for asset returns.

Based on Genpact Limited (G), the company’s capital structure generated 92.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.18. Total debt to assets is 37.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Genpact Limited (G) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.