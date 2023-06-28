Generation Bio Co. (GBIO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Generation Bio Co. (GBIO) is $13.20, which is $7.61 above the current market price. The public float for GBIO is 56.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.01% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GBIO on June 28, 2023 was 215.24K shares.

GBIO) stock’s latest price update

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ: GBIO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -15.86 compared to its previous closing price of 5.61. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GBIO’s Market Performance

GBIO’s stock has fallen by -6.53% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 17.12% and a quarterly drop of -8.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.28% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.24% for Generation Bio Co. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.02% for GBIO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GBIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GBIO stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for GBIO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GBIO in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $9 based on the research report published on November 08th of the previous year 2022.

GBIO Trading at 2.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.28%, as shares surge +12.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBIO fell by -6.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.75. In addition, Generation Bio Co. saw 20.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GBIO starting from Paone Antoinette, who sale 2,914 shares at the price of $4.61 back on Apr 25. After this action, Paone Antoinette now owns 0 shares of Generation Bio Co., valued at $13,434 using the latest closing price.

Paone Antoinette, the CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of Generation Bio Co., sale 2,695 shares at $5.56 during a trade that took place back on Jan 26, which means that Paone Antoinette is holding 0 shares at $14,984 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GBIO

The total capital return value is set at -32.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.53. Equity return is now at value -44.80, with -32.80 for asset returns.

Based on Generation Bio Co. (GBIO), the company’s capital structure generated 28.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.43. Total debt to assets is 21.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.49.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.99.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Generation Bio Co. (GBIO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.