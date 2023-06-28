First Solar Inc. (FSLR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR)’s stock price has increased by 2.34 compared to its previous closing price of 178.55. However, the company has seen a -1.81% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 05/19/23 that Boeing, First Solar, and Viking Therapeutics Notch Stellar Performances Over the Last Year

Is It Worth Investing in First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) Right Now?

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 473.39x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.38. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for First Solar Inc. (FSLR) by analysts is $221.48, which is $43.13 above the current market price. The public float for FSLR is 101.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.83% of that float. On June 28, 2023, the average trading volume of FSLR was 2.44M shares.

FSLR’s Market Performance

The stock of First Solar Inc. (FSLR) has seen a -1.81% decrease in the past week, with a -9.06% drop in the past month, and a -13.04% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.59% for FSLR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.98% for FSLR’s stock, with a 6.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FSLR Trading at -7.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.52%, as shares sank -9.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSLR fell by -1.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $193.41. In addition, First Solar Inc. saw 21.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSLR starting from Widmar Mark R, who sale 39,948 shares at the price of $199.97 back on Jun 06. After this action, Widmar Mark R now owns 90,163 shares of First Solar Inc., valued at $7,988,402 using the latest closing price.

Sweeney Michael T, the Director of First Solar Inc., sale 7,000 shares at $205.14 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Sweeney Michael T is holding 19,647 shares at $1,435,980 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.77 for the present operating margin

+4.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for First Solar Inc. stands at -1.69. The total capital return value is set at -2.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.71. Equity return is now at value 0.70, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on First Solar Inc. (FSLR), the company’s capital structure generated 4.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.86. Total debt to assets is 2.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

To sum up, First Solar Inc. (FSLR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.