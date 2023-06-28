Evaluating the Ups and Downs of TETRA Technologies Inc.’s (TTI) Stock

In the past week, TTI stock has gone up by 9.93%, with a monthly gain of 11.91% and a quarterly surge of 18.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.54% for TETRA Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.60% for TTI’s stock, with a -10.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) Right Now?

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.39x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TTI is 2.55.

The average price predicted by analysts for TTI is $7.00, which is $3.9 above the current price. The public float for TTI is 115.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TTI on June 28, 2023 was 1.00M shares.

TTI) stock’s latest price update

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI)’s stock price has gone rise by 7.27 in comparison to its previous close of 2.89, however, the company has experienced a 9.93% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTI stocks, with Johnson Rice repeating the rating for TTI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TTI in the upcoming period, according to Johnson Rice is $7 based on the research report published on June 24th of the previous year 2022.

TTI Trading at 8.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.46%, as shares surge +13.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTI rose by +9.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.85. In addition, TETRA Technologies Inc. saw -10.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTI starting from McNiven Roy, who purchase 7,500 shares at the price of $3.49 back on Mar 09. After this action, McNiven Roy now owns 17,500 shares of TETRA Technologies Inc., valued at $26,169 using the latest closing price.

Murphy Brady M, the President & CEO of TETRA Technologies Inc., purchase 30,000 shares at $3.41 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Murphy Brady M is holding 1,722,450 shares at $102,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.12 for the present operating margin

+20.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for TETRA Technologies Inc. stands at +1.38. The total capital return value is set at 7.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.66. Equity return is now at value 5.70, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI), the company’s capital structure generated 180.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.34. Total debt to assets is 42.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 171.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.01 and the total asset turnover is 1.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.92.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.