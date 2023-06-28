Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Ryvyl Inc.’s (RVYL) Stock

The stock of Ryvyl Inc. (RVYL) has seen a 34.13% increase in the past week, with a 58.51% gain in the past month, and a 148.53% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.00% for RVYL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 24.76% for RVYL stock, with a simple moving average of 24.45% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ: RVYL) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for RVYL is also noteworthy at 3.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RVYL is $2.50, The public float for RVYL is 27.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.70% of that float. The average trading volume of RVYL on June 28, 2023 was 167.81K shares.

RVYL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ: RVYL) has surged by 36.29 when compared to previous closing price of 0.62, but the company has seen a 34.13% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

RVYL Trading at 33.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVYL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.22%, as shares surge +32.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVYL rose by +34.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6876. In addition, Ryvyl Inc. saw 84.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RVYL starting from Laniado Ezra, who purchase 9,990 shares at the price of $0.50 back on Dec 15. After this action, Laniado Ezra now owns 50,586 shares of Ryvyl Inc., valued at $4,995 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RVYL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-114.98 for the present operating margin

-46.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ryvyl Inc. stands at -149.61.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

In summary, Ryvyl Inc. (RVYL) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.