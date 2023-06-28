Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Janus International Group Inc.’s (JBI) Stock

The stock of Janus International Group Inc. (JBI) has seen a 0.93% increase in the past week, with a 6.46% gain in the past month, and a 0.41% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.43% for JBI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.55% for JBI stock, with a simple moving average of -0.59% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Janus International Group Inc. (NYSE: JBI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Janus International Group Inc. (NYSE: JBI) is above average at 12.62x. The 36-month beta value for JBI is also noteworthy at 0.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for JBI is $14.25, which is $4.52 above than the current price. The public float for JBI is 134.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.02% of that float. The average trading volume of JBI on June 28, 2023 was 672.60K shares.

JBI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Janus International Group Inc. (NYSE: JBI) has plunged by -0.61 when compared to previous closing price of 9.79, but the company has seen a 0.93% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of JBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JBI stocks, with CJS Securities repeating the rating for JBI by listing it as a “Market Outperform.” The predicted price for JBI in the upcoming period, according to CJS Securities is $15 based on the research report published on September 06th of the previous year 2022.

JBI Trading at 4.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares surge +7.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JBI rose by +0.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.52. In addition, Janus International Group Inc. saw 2.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JBI starting from CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP, L.P., who sale 7,711,621 shares at the price of $9.09 back on Jun 20. After this action, CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP, L.P. now owns 348,946 shares of Janus International Group Inc., valued at $70,136,422 using the latest closing price.

CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP, L.P., the Director of Janus International Group Inc., sale 1,900,000 shares at $9.31 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP, L.P. is holding 409,320 shares at $17,689,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.53 for the present operating margin

+32.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Janus International Group Inc. stands at +10.56. The total capital return value is set at 17.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.48. Equity return is now at value 32.00, with 9.20 for asset returns.

Based on Janus International Group Inc. (JBI), the company’s capital structure generated 188.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.36. Total debt to assets is 59.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 186.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.

Conclusion

In summary, Janus International Group Inc. (JBI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.