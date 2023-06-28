Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Hormel Foods Corporation’s (HRL) Stock

The stock of Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) has seen a -3.27% decrease in the past week, with a 2.29% gain in the past month, and a 0.49% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.58% for HRL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.81% for HRL stock, with a simple moving average of -9.74% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) is above average at 23.85x. The 36-month beta value for HRL is also noteworthy at 0.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HRL is $41.39, which is $2.81 above than the current price. The public float for HRL is 287.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.91% of that float. The average trading volume of HRL on June 28, 2023 was 2.27M shares.

HRL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) has plunged by -2.81 when compared to previous closing price of 40.49, but the company has seen a -3.27% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/02/23 that Hormel Foods Stock Falls. It’s Feeling ‘Persistent’ Inflation.

HRL Trading at -1.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.46%, as shares surge +2.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRL fell by -3.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.54. In addition, Hormel Foods Corporation saw -13.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HRL starting from Ourada Mark J, who sale 9,200 shares at the price of $41.00 back on Jun 13. After this action, Ourada Mark J now owns 20,684 shares of Hormel Foods Corporation, valued at $377,200 using the latest closing price.

Coffey Mark A, the GROUP VICE PRESIDENT of Hormel Foods Corporation, sale 31,400 shares at $40.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Coffey Mark A is holding 55,133 shares at $1,271,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HRL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.04 for the present operating margin

+17.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hormel Foods Corporation stands at +8.03. The total capital return value is set at 11.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.42. Equity return is now at value 12.40, with 7.00 for asset returns.

Based on Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL), the company’s capital structure generated 44.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.94. Total debt to assets is 25.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

In summary, Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.