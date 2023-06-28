Evaluating the Ups and Downs of HDFC Bank Limited’s (HDB) Stock

The stock of HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) has seen a 4.00% increase in the past week, with a 6.94% gain in the past month, and a 6.94% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.50% for HDB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.91% for HDB stock, with a simple moving average of 4.31% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) is above average at 27.11x. The 36-month beta value for HDB is also noteworthy at 0.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 33 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HDB is $72.49, which is $6.1 above than the current price. The public float for HDB is 1.83B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.09% of that float. The average trading volume of HDB on June 28, 2023 was 1.64M shares.

HDB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) has surged by 1.04 when compared to previous closing price of 68.14, but the company has seen a 4.00% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HDB Trading at 2.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HDB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares surge +6.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HDB rose by +4.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.83. In addition, HDFC Bank Limited saw 0.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HDB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.05 for the present operating margin

The net margin for HDFC Bank Limited stands at +22.47. Equity return is now at value 17.10, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.