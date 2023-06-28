EUDA Health Holdings Limited’s (EUDA) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of EUDA Health Holdings Limited (EUDA) has gone down by -21.10% for the week, with a -32.87% drop in the past month and a -48.89% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.46% for EUDA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -32.74% for EUDA’s stock, with a -75.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EUDA) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The public float for EUDA is 7.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.08% of that float. On June 28, 2023, EUDA’s average trading volume was 436.26K shares.

EUDA) stock’s latest price update

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EUDA)’s stock price has gone decline by -14.33 in comparison to its previous close of 1.05, however, the company has experienced a -21.10% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EUDA Trading at -36.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EUDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.13%, as shares sank -33.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EUDA fell by -21.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3143. In addition, EUDA Health Holdings Limited saw -45.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EUDA

The total capital return value is set at -4.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.30. Equity return is now at value -1.80, with -1.70 for asset returns.

Based on EUDA Health Holdings Limited (EUDA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.97.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.35.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of EUDA Health Holdings Limited (EUDA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.