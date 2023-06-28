Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) has decreased by -7.63 when compared to last closing price of 1.31. Despite this, the company has experienced a -25.54% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.44. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) is $2.00, which is $0.79 above the current market price. The public float for GMBL is 3.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GMBL on June 28, 2023 was 251.39K shares.

GMBL’s Market Performance

The stock of Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) has seen a -25.54% decrease in the past week, with a -39.80% drop in the past month, and a -42.11% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.87% for GMBL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -31.73% for GMBL’s stock, with a -85.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GMBL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GMBL stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for GMBL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GMBL in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $22 based on the research report published on November 02nd of the previous year 2021.

GMBL Trading at -38.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GMBL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.08%, as shares sank -39.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GMBL fell by -25.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7335. In addition, Esports Entertainment Group Inc. saw -84.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GMBL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-73.02 for the present operating margin

+37.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. stands at -175.20. The total capital return value is set at -73.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -258.69. Equity return is now at value 216.90, with -75.60 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.15.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.