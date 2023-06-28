Equity Residential (EQR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) has jumped by 1.19 compared to previous close of 64.46. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/30/22 that Airbnb Aims to Lure Big Landlords With Cut of Rental Sales

Is It Worth Investing in Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) Right Now?

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EQR is 0.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EQR is $67.68, which is $3.86 above the current price. The public float for EQR is 371.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EQR on June 28, 2023 was 1.75M shares.

EQR’s Market Performance

The stock of Equity Residential (EQR) has seen a -1.23% decrease in the past week, with a 9.69% rise in the past month, and a 16.11% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.89% for EQR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.74% for EQR’s stock, with a 3.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for EQR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EQR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $68 based on the research report published on June 09th of the current year 2023.

EQR Trading at 4.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares surge +9.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQR fell by -1.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.40. In addition, Equity Residential saw 10.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQR starting from SHAPIRO MARK S, who sale 42,435 shares at the price of $61.91 back on May 04. After this action, SHAPIRO MARK S now owns 12,497 shares of Equity Residential, valued at $2,627,080 using the latest closing price.

HABEN MARY KAY, the Director of Equity Residential, sale 3,354 shares at $66.23 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that HABEN MARY KAY is holding 6,857 shares at $222,135 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.97 for the present operating margin

+31.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equity Residential stands at +28.68. The total capital return value is set at 4.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.21. Equity return is now at value 8.30, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Based on Equity Residential (EQR), the company’s capital structure generated 69.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.91. Total debt to assets is 38.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 155.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Equity Residential (EQR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.