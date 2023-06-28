Equinox Gold Corp.’s (EQX) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) has seen a 2.49% increase in the past week, with a 2.49% gain in the past month, and a -6.03% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.30% for EQX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.36% for EQX stock, with a simple moving average of 9.39% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX: EQX) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.72.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) is $5.80, which is $4.48 above the current market price. The public float for EQX is 280.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.23% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EQX on June 28, 2023 was 2.17M shares.

EQX) stock’s latest price update

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX: EQX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.80 in relation to its previous close of 4.65. However, the company has experienced a 2.49% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

EQX Trading at -9.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.58%, as shares surge +1.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQX rose by +2.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.68. In addition, Equinox Gold Corp. saw 37.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EQX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.09 for the present operating margin

+6.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equinox Gold Corp. stands at -11.13. The total capital return value is set at 0.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.33. Equity return is now at value -2.90, with -1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX), the company’s capital structure generated 36.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.85. Total debt to assets is 22.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.41.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.