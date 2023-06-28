Enservco Corporation’s (ENSV) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Enservco Corporation (ENSV) has seen a -19.76% decrease in the past week, with a -13.06% drop in the past month, and a -32.67% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.64% for ENSV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.39% for ENSV’s stock, with a simple moving average of -73.91% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Enservco Corporation (AMEX: ENSV) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ENSV is 1.53. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Enservco Corporation (ENSV) is $1.00, which is $0.69 above the current market price. The public float for ENSV is 10.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.70% of that float. On June 28, 2023, ENSV’s average trading volume was 418.92K shares.

ENSV) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Enservco Corporation (AMEX: ENSV) has decreased by -7.94 when compared to last closing price of 0.34.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -19.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENSV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENSV stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for ENSV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ENSV in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $1.25 based on the research report published on November 13th of the previous year 2015.

ENSV Trading at -22.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENSV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.89%, as shares sank -7.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENSV fell by -19.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3775. In addition, Enservco Corporation saw -80.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ENSV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36.07 for the present operating margin

-13.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enservco Corporation stands at -25.76. Equity return is now at value -299.40, with -49.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.58.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Enservco Corporation (ENSV) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.