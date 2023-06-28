Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) has gone up by 7.34% for the week, with a 26.44% rise in the past month and a 22.50% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.24% for ESRT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.59% for ESRT’s stock, with a 8.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is 23.68x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ESRT is 1.22. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) is $7.55, which is $0.09 above the current market price. The public float for ESRT is 157.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.06% of that float. On June 28, 2023, ESRT’s average trading volume was 1.36M shares.

ESRT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) has increased by 3.90 when compared to last closing price of 7.18.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESRT stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for ESRT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ESRT in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $8 based on the research report published on May 23rd of the current year 2023.

ESRT Trading at 20.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.78%, as shares surge +26.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESRT rose by +7.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.76. In addition, Empire State Realty Trust Inc. saw 10.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ESRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.47 for the present operating margin

+25.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. stands at +5.59. The total capital return value is set at 3.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.24.

Based on Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT), the company’s capital structure generated 238.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.45. Total debt to assets is 54.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 237.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.17.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.