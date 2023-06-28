Element Solutions Inc (ESI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI) has increased by 2.22 when compared to last closing price of 18.48.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI) is above average at 26.87x. The 36-month beta value for ESI is also noteworthy at 1.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ESI is $22.05, which is $3.16 above than the current price. The public float for ESI is 224.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.41% of that float. The average trading volume of ESI on June 28, 2023 was 1.25M shares.

ESI’s Market Performance

ESI’s stock has seen a 0.05% increase for the week, with a 3.22% rise in the past month and a 1.56% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.49% for Element Solutions Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.05% for ESI’s stock, with a 1.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESI stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for ESI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ESI in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $23 based on the research report published on June 20th of the current year 2023.

ESI Trading at 3.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares surge +1.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESI rose by +0.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.70. In addition, Element Solutions Inc saw 3.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESI starting from Goralski Michael, who sale 28,000 shares at the price of $19.07 back on Jun 07. After this action, Goralski Michael now owns 131,808 shares of Element Solutions Inc, valued at $533,960 using the latest closing price.

Gliklich Benjamin, the President and CEO of Element Solutions Inc, sale 8,469 shares at $18.01 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Gliklich Benjamin is holding 621,208 shares at $152,527 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.13 for the present operating margin

+37.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Element Solutions Inc stands at +7.27. The total capital return value is set at 7.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.26. Equity return is now at value 7.40, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Element Solutions Inc (ESI), the company’s capital structure generated 85.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.95. Total debt to assets is 40.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 83.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.45.

Conclusion

In summary, Element Solutions Inc (ESI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.