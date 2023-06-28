Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) has increased by 3.72 when compared to last closing price of 126.67. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.93% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/20/23 that Visa Picks Electronic Arts CFO Chris Suh as Finance Chief

Is It Worth Investing in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) Right Now?

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for EA is at 0.85. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EA is $139.73, which is $8.87 above the current market price. The public float for EA is 272.61M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.36% of that float. The average trading volume for EA on June 28, 2023 was 2.06M shares.

EA’s Market Performance

EA’s stock has seen a 3.93% increase for the week, with a 4.77% rise in the past month and a 10.74% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.52% for Electronic Arts Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.57% for EA stock, with a simple moving average of 6.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EA stocks, with DZ Bank repeating the rating for EA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EA in the upcoming period, according to DZ Bank is $142 based on the research report published on May 12th of the current year 2023.

EA Trading at 3.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares surge +3.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EA rose by +3.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $127.08. In addition, Electronic Arts Inc. saw 7.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EA starting from Wilson Andrew, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $124.91 back on Jun 26. After this action, Wilson Andrew now owns 82,809 shares of Electronic Arts Inc., valued at $624,563 using the latest closing price.

Miele Laura, the Chief Operating Officer of Electronic Arts Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $128.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Miele Laura is holding 38,586 shares at $192,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.78 for the present operating margin

+73.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Electronic Arts Inc. stands at +11.08. Equity return is now at value 10.60, with 6.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.