EHang Holdings Limited (EH) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EH is 0.64. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for EHang Holdings Limited (EH) is $36.59, which is -$8.73 below the current market price. The public float for EH is 40.54M and currently, short sellers hold a 21.02% of that float. On June 28, 2023, EH’s average trading volume was 666.09K shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

EH) stock’s latest price update

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH)’s stock price has soared by 4.44 in relation to previous closing price of 13.29. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EH’s Market Performance

EH’s stock has risen by 0.87% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 29.84% and a quarterly rise of 44.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.35% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.27% for EHang Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.93% for EH’s stock, with a 53.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EH stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for EH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EH in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $4 based on the research report published on October 27th of the previous year 2022.

EH Trading at 19.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.35%, as shares surge +28.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EH rose by +0.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +118.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.55. In addition, EHang Holdings Limited saw 61.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-699.61 for the present operating margin

+42.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for EHang Holdings Limited stands at -740.62. Equity return is now at value -224.10, with -69.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.