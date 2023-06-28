Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EW is 1.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EW is $94.50, which is $4.01 above the current price. The public float for EW is 602.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EW on June 28, 2023 was 2.68M shares.

EW) stock’s latest price update

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW)’s stock price has soared by 0.78 in relation to previous closing price of 89.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/28/22 that Edwards Lifesciences Stock Slumps on Guidance Cut

EW’s Market Performance

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) has experienced a -1.87% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.46% rise in the past month, and a 11.46% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.06% for EW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.56% for EW’s stock, with a 10.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EW stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for EW by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EW in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $102 based on the research report published on May 30th of the current year 2023.

EW Trading at 3.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares surge +9.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EW fell by -1.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.50. In addition, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation saw 20.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EW starting from Wood Larry L, who sale 8,660 shares at the price of $90.15 back on Jun 14. After this action, Wood Larry L now owns 213,794 shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, valued at $780,681 using the latest closing price.

BOBO DONALD E JR, the CVP,Strategy/Corp Development of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, sale 3,500 shares at $89.77 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that BOBO DONALD E JR is holding 39,503 shares at $314,195 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.63 for the present operating margin

+78.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stands at +28.28. The total capital return value is set at 26.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.46. Equity return is now at value 24.90, with 17.50 for asset returns.

Based on Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW), the company’s capital structure generated 11.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.64. Total debt to assets is 8.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.