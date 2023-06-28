e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.09x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ELF is 1.49. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ELF is $110.00, which is -$3.16 below the current price. The public float for ELF is 50.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ELF on June 28, 2023 was 1.02M shares.

ELF) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) has surged by 2.69 when compared to previous closing price of 110.09, but the company has seen a 1.42% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ELF’s Market Performance

ELF’s stock has risen by 1.42% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.63% and a quarterly rise of 41.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.19% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.68% for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.48% for ELF’s stock, with a 67.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELF stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for ELF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ELF in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $100 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2023.

ELF Trading at 16.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.19%, as shares surge +7.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELF rose by +0.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +189.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $106.55. In addition, e.l.f. Beauty Inc. saw 104.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELF starting from FIELDS MANDY J, who sale 16,024 shares at the price of $106.72 back on Jun 07. After this action, FIELDS MANDY J now owns 108,874 shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc., valued at $1,710,081 using the latest closing price.

WOLFORD RICHARD G, the Director of e.l.f. Beauty Inc., sale 36,773 shares at $107.15 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that WOLFORD RICHARD G is holding 22,143 shares at $3,940,198 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.77 for the present operating margin

+64.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. stands at +10.63. Equity return is now at value 16.60, with 11.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.