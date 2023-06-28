Dynatrace Inc. (DT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE: DT) is above average at 137.20x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.08.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Dynatrace Inc. (DT) is $52.56, which is $1.84 above the current market price. The public float for DT is 194.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.27% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DT on June 28, 2023 was 2.88M shares.

DT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE: DT) has surged by 0.94 when compared to previous closing price of 50.02, but the company has seen a -1.00% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/01/23 that Dynatrace Stock Spikes as Earnings Top Expectations

DT’s Market Performance

DT’s stock has fallen by -1.00% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.17% and a quarterly rise of 28.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.94% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.69% for Dynatrace Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.51% for DT stock, with a simple moving average of 24.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DT stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for DT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DT in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $50 based on the research report published on June 06th of the current year 2023.

DT Trading at 6.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares surge +1.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DT fell by -1.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.30. In addition, Dynatrace Inc. saw 31.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DT starting from Allen Alicia, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $51.83 back on Jun 16. After this action, Allen Alicia now owns 94,180 shares of Dynatrace Inc., valued at $77,743 using the latest closing price.

Dollentz-Scharer Matthias, the Chief Customer Officer of Dynatrace Inc., sale 77,720 shares at $51.26 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that Dollentz-Scharer Matthias is holding 84,666 shares at $3,983,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.02 for the present operating margin

+78.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dynatrace Inc. stands at +9.32. Equity return is now at value 7.40, with 4.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Dynatrace Inc. (DT) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.