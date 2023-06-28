DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

In the past week, DRTT stock has gone down by -15.34%, with a monthly decline of -25.35% and a quarterly plunge of -46.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.14% for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.50% for DRTT’s stock, with a -44.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: DRTT) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT) is $1.50, The public float for DRTT is 43.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.12% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DRTT on June 28, 2023 was 96.45K shares.

DRTT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: DRTT) has decreased by -10.95 when compared to last closing price of 0.28.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -15.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DRTT Trading at -28.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRTT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.70%, as shares sank -31.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRTT fell by -15.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3259. In addition, DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. saw -52.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRTT starting from Sanders Kenneth D, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.33 back on Jun 09. After this action, Sanders Kenneth D now owns 273,250 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd., valued at $3,299 using the latest closing price.

Sanders Kenneth D, the Director of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd., purchase 20,000 shares at $0.34 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Sanders Kenneth D is holding 263,250 shares at $6,714 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRTT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.48 for the present operating margin

+16.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. stands at -31.93. The total capital return value is set at -31.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.78.

Based on DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT), the company’s capital structure generated 549.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.60. Total debt to assets is 68.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 498.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.67 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.