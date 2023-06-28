DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) is 11.19x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DHT is -0.19. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) is $12.94, which is $4.52 above the current market price. The public float for DHT is 134.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.08% of that float. On June 28, 2023, DHT’s average trading volume was 2.48M shares.

DHT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) has decreased by -0.87 when compared to last closing price of 8.07.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -8.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DHT’s Market Performance

DHT’s stock has fallen by -8.26% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.37% and a quarterly drop of -26.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.54% for DHT Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.08% for DHT’s stock, with a -13.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DHT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for DHT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DHT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $10 based on the research report published on May 04th of the current year 2023.

DHT Trading at -7.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares sank -2.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DHT fell by -8.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.24. In addition, DHT Holdings Inc. saw -9.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.31 for the present operating margin

+15.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for DHT Holdings Inc. stands at +13.66. The total capital return value is set at 3.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.11. Equity return is now at value 11.30, with 7.80 for asset returns.

Based on DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT), the company’s capital structure generated 37.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.07. Total debt to assets is 26.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.66.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.